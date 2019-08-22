Robert Louis McIntosh was born on June 10, 1943, to the late Dave and Delma McIntosh. He departed this life on August 15, 2019 at North MS Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. Robert gave his life to Christ at an early age and joined New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church where he was a faithful member until his health failed. He was a member of the male choir and a trustee. Robert loved his family and his church family. He leaves to cherish his memories, the mother of his children, Mary Lee Pickens of Wren, MS. Three children: David (Sonya) McIntosh of McDonough, GA. Sophia (Larry) Collins and Delvin McIntosh both of Wren, MS. Four grandchildren: Joidan and George McIntosh of McDonough, GA. Michilla and Kayli Small of Wren, MS. One sister, Linda Swan of Wren, MS. Three nephews, Keith and Joseph Tillman of Atlanta, GA., Armond Swan of Memphis,TN. One niece, Sheila (Fred) Pridgett of Jacksonville, FL, two grand nieces, Saniya Tubbs of Nettleton, Ms. Arriana Tillman, St Louis, MO and one grand nephew, Kanan Armond Swan. A celebration of his life will be held at Union Grove United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1PM. Rev. George Taylor, Officiating and Rev. Perry Carr, Pastor.
