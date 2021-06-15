56, passed away on Sat., June 12, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. "Tommy" was born to his late parents, Johnny Lee McIntosh and Annie Loyd on Sept. 7, 1964 in Chickasaw Co. He was also an employee of Alan White in Okolona. Thomas "Tommy" Jonathon McIntosh is survived by his wife; Mary McIntosh of Okolona. Three daughters; Cotasha Randle, Tierra Randle, and Marlanda Gunn all of Wren. One son; Marcus Randle (Veta) of Wren. Three sisters; Marjorie Davis of Tupelo, Dorothy McIntosh of Wren, and Annie Wood (Elbert) of Tupelo. Two brothers; Rommie McIntosh (Sarah) and Calvin McIntosh both of Wren. There are also three grandchildren. The visitation will be Fri., June 18, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. at Blackwood Grove MBC cemetery with Rev. Preston Everett officiating. Please wear your face mask and continue to social distance. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
