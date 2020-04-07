Torrance Tyrone McIntosh, 47, a Christ-centered, genuine, understanding, kind, loving, hardworking, family man we all love so much, left this earth in peace into the arms of our Savior on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. He was born to Charles (Wolf) and Geraldine (Puddin) McIntosh on July 19, 1972, and was a lifelong resident of Wren, Mississippi. He was also a 1991 graduate of Amory High School. He was married to Sylvia Tisdale-McIntosh for 21 years. He was employed over the years at Tecumseh Products, Cooper Tires, and McDonald's. One of his most significant accomplishments was receiving his calling into the ministry under the leadership of Pastor George Taylor of New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church in Nettleton, Mississippi. He served as pastor of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Tupelo, Mississippi for 10 years. At his passing, he served as an associate minister at Greater New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church in Nettleton, MS under the leadership of Pastor Leon Griffin. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles (Wolf) McIntosh. Left to cherish his memory, he is survived by his wife, Sylvia Tisdale-Mcintosh, his children, Torrance (TJ) Tisdale-McIntosh and Madison A. Tisdale-McIntosh, his mother Geraldine (Puddin) McIntosh, his sister, Tonisa (Royce) Meaders, all of Wren, Mississippi. His mother/father-in-love, Vivian (Robert) Pargo of Amory, Mississippi and Larry (Sharon) Sanders of Tupelo, Mississippi. He is also survived by a host of loving uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, church family, and friends. A private family graveside service will be held at the Greater New Prospect M.B. Church Cemetery on April 9, 2020, with Pastor Leon Griffin officiating. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
66°
Light Rain
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: April 7, 2020 @ 7:11 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.