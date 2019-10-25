A bouquet of beautiful memories, Sprayed with a million tears. Wishing God could have spared you, If just for a few years. Bob Mckay, 69, was born December 18,1949 and was the only child of Ancel and Pauline McKay, who preceded him in death. Bob passed away at his residence on October 25, 2019. Today we grieve the loss of Bob. He got his degree in math at "Ole Miss" and was forever an "Ole Miss" football fan. After college he served his country by enlisting in the Army Reserves during the Vietnam War. He was a wonderful Husband, father and grandfather. He and his wife, Debbie, met on a blind date and they were together for forty-eight years. Into this union was born two children, Robbie and Kristi. It seemed only a short time that they grew up and Kristi married Dave Belli. They gave us our only grandchild, a precious baby boy, Aiden Michael. At that moment "Bob' became "Daddy Mac". Well today, that baby boy is nine years old and "Bob" is still "Daddy Mac", and will always be. Rest in peace Daddy Mac. Graveside service will be Sunday, October 27,2019 at 3:30 pm at Glenfield Memorial Park. Visitation will be Sunday, October 25, 2019 at United from 2pm until 3pm. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. For guest registry and online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
