ASHLAND -- Cornelius Neil McKay, 61, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, at his home in Ashland. Services will be on Saturday August 24, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Ashland High School Auditorium 17 School St. Ashland, MS. Visitation will be on Friday August 23, 2019 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs. Burial will follow at Harris Chapel Church Cemetery . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

