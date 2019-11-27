BOONEVILLE -- Wayne McKay, 64, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at home in Booneville. Services will be on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Church of God Cemetery.

