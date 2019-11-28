Hardy Wayne McKay, 64, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at home in Booneville. He was born in Memphis on June 25, 1955, to Raymond McKay and Evelyn Stark McKay. He was a member of Mt. Olive Church of God and enjoyed singing, witnessing, and photography. Services will be Sunday, December 1, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Don Boren officiating. Visitation will be Saturday night from 5:00 until 8:00 P.M. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Church of God Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Lorrie Jones McKay; one daughter, Joanna Sweeney of Plover, WI; sisters, Brenda Kay Smith of Pisgah Community, and Nancy Robinson of Ripley; grandchildren, Kody Hill and Brianna Hill, both of Plover, WI; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Ida Brock McKay; a brother, Roger Dale Smith; and a nephew, Jason Wayne Smith. Pallbearers will be Joshua Yarber, Caleb Sparks, Nathaniel Jones, Tim Hargett, Bobby Smith, and Anthony Smith. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
