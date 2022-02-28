Carl McKee. 97, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at his home. He was a member of Hillcrest Church of Christ. He was born on July 04, 1924 to Nina Clover McKee and Phillip McKee. He was former plant manager for McGraw Eddinson and Kay Springs both in Tupelo. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 01, 2022 at 4:00 p. m. with Bro. Lonnie McKee and Bro. Tony Brown officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Garden. He is survived by his two sons, Lional McKee (Jo Nell) and Lonnie McKee (Sarah) all of Booneville; two daughters, Lynna Horton (Perry) of Guntown and Lana Fredrick (Ben) of Arden, North Carolina; (7) grandchildren, Lannie McKee, Larry McKee, Crystal Oswalt, Savannah Freemon, Landon Smith, Hunter McKee and Ellie McKee; (8) great-grandchildren; (2) great-great-grandchildren; sister, Nella Wiggs of Alton, Missouri; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife. Eleanor McKee and two brothers. His grandsons will serve as his pallbearers. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Pine Vale Children's Home, 1872 County Road 700, Corinth, MS 38834. Visitation will be Tuesday at Waters Funeral Home from 2:00 - 4:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.