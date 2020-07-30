BYHALIA, MS -- Thomas McKee III, 56, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. Services will be on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at graveside in Macedonia Cemetery in Byhalia with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held graveside on Monday 10:00 am until service.

