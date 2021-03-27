Jean Beckham McKee, 91, of Memphis passed away March 26, 2021 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. She was born in Amory, Mississippi, on December 1, 1929, to Thomas Hamilton Beckham and Effie Greenhill Beckham. She graduated from Amory High School and moved to Memphis, Tennessee, in the 1950's and remained in Memphis for the rest of her life. She worked at Schering-Plough for more than 20 years where she was well known and admired. Jean was devoted to her family and friends and was an inspiration to all who knew her. She loved spending time with her daughters and grandchildren, having fun with her friends and later in life was an avid reader and was in several bridge clubs in the area. Jean is survived by her daughter Pam Taylor; grandchildren Heather Skinner, Tricia Skinner, Sydney Bruce and Austin Skinner; sister, Betty Holmes and brothers, Dick Beckham and Nelson Beckham; and son-in-law Kevin Skinner. She was an aunt to many wonderful nieces and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Skinner, her parents, her brother Fred Thomas Beckham and her sisters Mary Nell Fulton and Eleanor Love Welch. Her funeral services will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS with Bro. David Pannell officiating. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery in Amory, MS. Visitation for family and friends will be from noon until the service hour on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jean's honor to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation, Inc. by calling 1-800-659-1991 or online at https://cjdfoundation.org/
