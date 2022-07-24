William Whitman "Whit" McKee, 85, went to Heaven with the angels on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Tishomingo Manor Nursing Home. Whit accepted Jesus as his Savior as a young man and his life was a testimony to that act. He was a member of the Iuka Baptist Church and was a U. S. Army veteran. Whit was a fantastic cook and loved to cook for his family and friends. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railway in 2001 and moved back to his hometown of Iuka where he enjoyed living until the Father called him home. Left behind to mourn his passing are his wife of 63 years, Betty Gray McKee; a son, Roger McKee (Donna); two brothers, Ray McKee (Joyce) and Billy McKee (Jeanie); three sisters, Dot Timbes (Dean), Evelyn Whitehead, and Blondia Strachan (Willard); two grandchildren, Lorrie Baker (Alex) and Bill Brooks (Jennifer); four great-grandchildren, Ellie Baker, McKenzie Brooks, Zada Brooks, and Bo Brooks; and a host of nieces and nephews. In Heaven, he joined his parents, Elzie Clay and Mary Lou Milford McKee; as well as his other family members, Rivers and Charles Bates, Millie and Freeman Nunley, Clint and Rita McKee, Tulon and Helen McKee, Frances and Albert Wilson, Clay McKee, Jr., J. L. Whitehead, and Bozy Welch. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements. Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka, officiated by Bro. Johnny Hancock. Interment will follow in Rutledge Salem Cemetery. Pallbearers include Roger McKee, Billy Brooks, Bo Brooks, Hughie Bates, Todd Welch, and Clark Adams. Visitation is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.