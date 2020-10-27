CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - Mary Frances died October 26, 2020 at Elmcross Assisted Care in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was 94 at the time of her death.
Mary Frances was born December 10, 1926 to Gambrell and Isabel Shirley in Tupelo, Mississippi. She was the first of eight children. She graduated from Tupelo High School in 1943. Mary Frances attended Mississippi State College for Women for three years before transferring to Vanderbilt on an academic scholarship.
Mary Frances worked in Washington, D.C. as a secretary for the State Department and then for the FBI. While working in D.C. she met and married Charles "Sandy" McKeel III, a law student at George Washington University in 1951. They made their home in Charlotte, North Carolina near his family. She completed her bachelor's degree from Queen College in later years.
Mary Frances is survived by her three daughters, Deborah (Harry) Palefsky and Mary McKeel, both of Charlotte, North Carolina and "Betsy" Gilchrist, of Beaufort, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Lauren (Robert) Unell, David (Kate) Palefsky and Greyson Gilchrist; and three great-grandchildren, Riley Unell, Miller Unell and Winnifred Palefsky. Mary Frances has three living siblings, Robert "Bob" Shirley and Nina Kitchen both of Tupelo, Mississippi and Lucy Wiygul of Windsor, Maine.
Preceding her in death are her husband, her parents, and four brothers Jack Shirley, Sam Shirley, Bill Shirley and Lawrence Shirley.
Her remains will be entombed next to her husband's in Arlington National Cemetery.
