PONTOTOC, MS -- Annie L McKinney, 77, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday December 18, 2019 1:00 at New Salem MB Church 236 Salem Lane Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Wednesday 11:00 until 1:00 before service at the church .No Public Viewing on Tuesday. Burial will follow at church cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.

