RED BAY, AL -- Buddy McKinney, 49, passed away Thursday, October 03, 2019, at Red Bay Hospital in Red Bay, AL. Services will be on Saturday, October 5, 2 p.m. at New Union Missionary Baptist Church, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Friday, October 4, 5 p.m. until service time on Saturday at New Union Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Burnout Cemetery, Vina, AL.

