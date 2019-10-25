Charlotte Madge McKinney, 79, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Baptist Memorial-Booneville. She was born in Wheeler, Mississippi, on December 29, 1939 to Millard Franklin Glover and Johnnie Wren Glover. She graduated from Hillsboro High School in Missouri in 1957 and later attended Northeast Junior College for two years. Before retiring in 1991, she worked at the Bank of Mississippi as a secretary for twenty years. She was a member of Hopewell Primitive Baptist Church and Little Flock Primitive Baptist Church for many years. She also raised funds for the American Cancer Society and worked with the Prentiss County Literacy Council after she retired. She enjoyed singing in church, cooking for her family, and watching her grandchildren grow up. In 1964 she married Bobby H. McKinney and had 2 children, Robert and Kimberly. She also has 4 grandchildren whom she loved deeply: Collin Ryan Smith, Dalton Ross Smith, Emily Paige McKinney and Madeline Sydney McKinney. She is also survived by her sister, Doris Horne (JC) of Rayville, Louisiana, one brother, Buddy Glover (Sarah) of Wheeler, Mississippi, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bobby in 1988, and her brother, Kenneth Glover. A celebration of life will be at 3:00 PM Sunday, October 27, 2019 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Jonathan Wise officiating. Burial will follow in Booneville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Collin Smith, Ross Smith, Christopher Smith, Drew Horne, Jess Horne, Clint Horne, and Dr. Nathan Baldwin. Special thanks to Landmark Assisted Living, Landmark Nursing Home, and the staff at BMH-Booneville. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to McMillan Funeral Home or in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, bcrf.org.
