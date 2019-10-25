Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Rain likely. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.