Dana McKinney, 49 of Booneville, MS, met her Heavenly Father on September 28 after a year long battle with breast cancer. A loving daughter, sister, mother, mamaw, and friend, she enjoyed watching her favorite films, making memories with her family, and laughing every chance she had. Born on December 23, 1971, her life was filled with joy, fun, and grace. She was always a giver, as is evident with her nursing and medical field career. She was an advocate for mental health and breast cancer awareness. A devoted mother, she and their father raised four children and were more than proud of their accomplishments. She loved loafing with her mother and mother in law, traveling with her sister, and holidays with her family. Her grandchildren were the apples of her eye. Some of her favorite memories included her long term friends from school, who she cherished dearly. Always the life of the party, the family asks that you celebrate in honor of her. Services are 3 pm Friday, October 1, 2021 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Thursday, September 30, 2021 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Jumpertown Cemetery. Dana is survived by her sons, Jansen McKinney and Tristen McKinney of AL; her daughters, JaAnna McKinney of Booneville and Savannah McKinney of AL; her brother, John-David Brown of Ripley; her sister, Kim Cayson (Jackie) of Pontotoc; her father, David Brown of Jumpertown; her grandmother, Johnnie Carpenter of Ripley; her grandchildren, Aubree McKinney, Carson McKinney and Kinsley Hyde; the father of her children, Jay McKinney and her nieces, Ali Grace, Kinsey and Hadley Cayson. She was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Brown and her grandparents, Newell & Gladys Brown and Fagin Carpenter. Pallbearers: Greg Windham, Charlie Smart, Butch Essary and Sam Michael. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to defray the cost of funeral expenses or make a donation to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
