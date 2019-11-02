NEW ALBANY , MS -- Dorries Jean McKinney, 81, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Tuesday November 5, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Oak Grove M.B. Church 1356 CR 121 New Albany, MS 38652. Visitation will be on Tuesday 10:00 a.m. until service at the church. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery . Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.

