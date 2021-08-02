Ila Jeane McKinney, 87, died Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Baldwyn Rehab Facility. She was born July 24, 1934 to Ben and Fannie McKinney of Mooreville. She graduated from Mooreville High School where she was valedictorian in 1953. Jeane kept children in her home for many years. She was later employed by Savings Oil Company and Hancock Fabrics Incorporated. She was a longtime member of Ballardsville Baptist Church. Jeane is survived by her nieces, Becky Jackson (Ricky) of Tupelo, Betty Womack (Ralph) of DeKalb, and Betty Whitten of Blue Springs. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Joyce McKinney and Johnnie Whitten; and a nephew, Joe Phil Whitten. Graveside services were held Monday, August 2, 2021 at Dorsey Cemetery with Rev. Frank Panzrino officiating. Memorials may be made to The Sanctuary Hospice House, Post Office Box 2177, Tupelo MS 38803. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
