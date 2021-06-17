John Thomas McKinney, "Big Mac," was born on March 16, 1957, in Lee County to the union of A.C. McKinney and Edna Earl Richardson, and reared by stepmother, Shirley Mae McKinney. He graduated from Pontotoc High, attended ICC, and played football. He loved football and basketball and ran track in high school. John worked at Mid-South Packers, Kruger Metal, and Metalloy Foundry. He went to truck drivers' school in Lebanon, TN and then drove for Builders Transport, Alabama, M.S. Carriers, and Saia Motor Freight, Tupelo, MS. He joined Rising Star M.B. Church at an early age. He later joined College Hill C.M.E. Church. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Shirley Ruth Floyd McKinney. In this union, they had three children, Brandi Stokes (Cliff), Ashley McKinney, and Kayla McKinney of Pontotoc, MS. He also had another daughter, Taddameka Farr of Pontotoc, MS. He leaves six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his father, A.C. McKinney, and step-mother, Shirley M. McKinney; one brother, Willie McKinney (Jackie) of Pontotoc, MS; three sisters, Rena Harden (Leonard), Chervy Lesure of Pontotoc, MS, and Jacqueline Spates (Randy); a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and three very special friends, Willie Carl Edwards, Dewayne Usher, and John Miller. Visitation walk through will be Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at College Hill CME Church in Pontotoc, MS. Funeral service will be Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM at College Hill CME Church. Interment will follow at College Hill Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.