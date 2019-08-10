BOONEVILLE -- Ovell McKinney, 92, passed away Friday, August 09, 2019, at Landmark Nursing and Rehab Center in Booneville. Services will be on Sunday August 11, 2019 at 2:00 at Kesler Funeral Home Chapel in Baldwyn. Visitation will be on Sunday from 12:00 until service time. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Martin Hill Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
