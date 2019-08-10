BOONEVILLE -- Ovell McKinney, 92, passed away Friday, August 09, 2019, at Landmark Nursing and Rehab Center in Booneville. Services will be on Sunday August 11, 2019 at 2:00 at Kesler Funeral Home Chapel in Baldwyn. Visitation will be on Sunday from 12:00 until service time. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Martin Hill Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.