Shirley Mae Coleman McKinney was born on August 14, 1937, in Shuqualak, Mississippi, to the late Jessie and Lorena Coleman. Shirley spent her early childhood years in Shuqualak, Mississippi, where they were sharecroppers. For entertainment, Shirley enjoyed basketball, hunting, and singing in a group with her sisters; Nadine, Marcela, and Erma Jean. After moving to Tupelo, Mississippi, in 1954 she joined Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, where she was faithful until her death. Shirley found love with A. C. McKinney, and they built their family in the Furrs community in Pontotoc County. Those that were able to experience sitting at their table soon realized they were at the table of one of the best cooks in northeast Mississippi. Shirley was always being called on for her famous sweet tea. When Shirley was not entertaining guests at her table, she was at Lanier Clothes, also known as Hunter Sadler. Shirley was employed there for thirty-six years. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, stepmother, sisters, and a son. She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, A. C., of fifty-seven years; and, from this union, her six children, Gwen Macauley (Prince) of Norfolk, Virginia, the late John Thomas McKinney (Shirley), Avis Rena Harden (Lenard), Willie Joe McKinney (Jackie), Chervy Oletha Lesure, and Jacqueline Spates (Randy), all of Pontotoc, Mississippi; two stepsiblings, Robert Bell and Carrie Bradley of Tupelo, Mississippi; four sisters-in-law, Shirley Johnson (Charlie), Billie Ezell, Hattie McKinney, and Flora McKinney; thirteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Viewing will be Friday, July 23, 2021, from 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM at Rising Star MB Church in Tupelo, MS. Funeral service will be Friday, July 23, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Rising Star MB Church in Tupelo, MS. Face masks are required inside the church. Interment will follow at Porter's Memorial Cemetery in Tupelo, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
