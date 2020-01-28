Douglas Craig McKinney Sr., 63, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at his residence. Born in Waukegan, IL on March 23, 1956, he was the son of Charles Eugene and Jewel Francis Young McKinney. Doug grew up in Illinois and went to work at an early age as a Brick Mason. He was a hard working man who was a great provider for his family. The last part of his career he worked for 17 years as a Crane Operator at Norbord, Inc. He was blessed with countless friendships of many co-workers at both Norbord and in the trucking industry. Doug believed in God, loving his family, and having a great work ethic. He married the love of his life, Donna Cay McKinney on February 9, 1990 and he spoiled her from day one. They enjoyed many years together. He always loved to laugh, had a smile on his face, and enjoyed life to the fullest. He was "Papaw" to everyone and everyone felt his unconditional love when they were in his presence. In his free time, he loved to travel, experience life with Donna, and simply be around good company with great fellowship. He enjoyed listening to Elvis and Gospel music. The outdoors was his favorite place to be and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling. There wasn't many things that Doug couldn't fix or build and his family was blessed because of his many talents. The precious memories his family has made with him will live on forever in their hearts. He leaves behind the legacy of a great husband, father, and grandfather. He will be missed dearly by all that knew and loved him. Doug is survived by his loving wife, Donna Cay McKinney, Fulton; daughters, Jennifer Jones, Fulton, Angie Dyer, TX; son, Douglas Craig McKinney Jr., TX; grandchildren, Carlie Stanford, Corina Jones, Cody Jones, Heather Wilson, Jason McKinney, John Allen McKinney, Gary Dyer Jr., Marquitta Benford; sister, Anita Cromeans, Bear Creek, AL; brother, Mark McKinney, TX, Paul McKinney, Tupelo; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Randy & Teresa Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Chris McKinney, Michael McKinney, and Larry McKinney. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, January 30, 2020, at The Smithville Chapel of E. E. Pickle Funeral Home with Bro. Tommy Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Young Memorial Garden, Smithville, MS. Pallbearers will be Doug McKinney, Jr., Paul McKinney, Mark McKinney, Cody Jones, Jeff Salters, Corey Davidson, and John Allen McKinney. Visitation for family and friends will be on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home in Smithville, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
