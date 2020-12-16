Charles Edward McKinney Sr. was born December 6, 1955 to the late T.P. Jr. and Nervie Jane McKinney in Lee County, Mississippi. He was the 9th child to this union. He passed away on December 12, 2020 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Charles confessed a hope in Christ at an early age. He graduated from Belden High School in 1975. During his life he obtained knowledge and skills in a variety of industries including: Cosmetology, Transportation, and Theology. He became an ordained minister on August 28, 1994 under the leadership of Pastor Donald L. Johnson. Most of his career was dedicated to driving trucks across the USA for more than 15 years. Charles, known as "Bud" to his family, was always the life of the party. He possessed an energetic personality. He loved being around family and friends; joking, competing, and making memories. Along with his parents, Charles was preceded in death by: his son, Charles McKinney Jr., his brothers: James McKinney & Toy McKinney, and his sister: Gennie McKinney Bradley. His memories will be cherished by: his son, Justin McKinney of Memphis, TN; fourteen siblings: Marie (Lonnie) Brownlee of Memphis, TN, Thressa Spears of Belden, MS, Earlene (Narvel) Nesbit of New Albany, MS, Paulette McKinney of Conway, AR, Mary Partlow of Tupelo, MS, Sharon Kilgore of Pontotoc, MS, Debra (James) Tuggers of Tupelo, MS, Early (Gwen) McKinney of Belden, MS, Willie (Roberta) McKinney of Memphis, TN, Standley McKinney of Atlanta, GA, Nelson McKinney of Forest City, AR, Lance (Brenda) McKinney of Collierville, TN, Robert (Sharon) McKinney of Atlanta, GA, Tommy Ware of Tupelo, MS, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM, with family hour from 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM, at Payton Mortuary. Face coverings are required. Service will be Friday, December 18, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Mt. Pleasant Chesterville Church Cemetery in Belden, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
