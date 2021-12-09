Standley McKinney, Sr. was born March 20, 1958 to the late T.P. Jr. and Nervie Jane McKinney in Lee County, MS. He was the 10th child born into this union. After 63 years of sunsets, his sunset on this earth was on the 28th day of November 2021 in Forest Park, GA. "Stan the Man'' or "Mac" as some affectionately called him enjoyed the company of others. He grew up in rural Belden, MS along the shady hills and open fields of Chesterville Road. He received Christ at an early age at the family's home church Mt. Pleasant Chesterville MB Church. After graduating from Belden High School in 1976, that same year he joined the United States Army and moved to Kentucky. In 1978, he married Gertrude and started a family from which one daughter and two sons were born. Professionally, he continued to elevate in rank. He earned his certification as a Combat Medical Technician and worked as a Motor Transport Operator. He excelled in rank to Sergeant. He divorced shortly before he retired from the service. He'd father two daughters. He retired from the Army with full military honors and was decorated for his service. In 1994, he retired and settled into Cleveland, OH with his second wife, Audrey. Not content with retirement life, he went back to work as a driver for Greyhound Bus Lines continuing his love for traveling and meeting new people. He retired from Greyhound Bus Lines. He traded the city life for a more humble pace and returned home to Belden, MS. He rekindled a past love with Gail, and they were married in 2007. In February of this year, he was elated to meet the eldest of his 6 children. Always embracing his children; he fostered a beautiful bond with her creating new memories up until his death. On November 28th, the body and spirit were no longer galvanized. He yielded to the call of his name from the Great Book of Life. Standley loved his children and his family. He cherished and adorned his mother's memory with praises; it was her tenderness, compassion, and faith. He loved the Lord and words which flowed from His mouth and the Book of Life. He loved to smile; it was his laugh and jovial nature. He understood the value of a man will be measured by the sweat of his brow; it was rooted in his hard work. He demonstrated his spiritual gift of charity through service, whether it was to his country or the person on the side of him. His memories will be cherished by children: SirKeather "KeKe" (Brian) Barham of Nashville, TN; Le`Toree Ceon (Denormus Sr.) Jackson of Mabelvale, AR; Standley McKinney, Jr. of Alabaster, AL; Marraell McKinney of Little Rock, AR; Chenae Jean (Ryan) Day of Smethport, PA; Stanecia McKinney of Oakland, CA; and 12 grandchildren. His affectionately esteemed siblings: Marie (Lonnie) Brownlee of Memphis, TN; Thressa Spears of Belden, MS; Earlene (Narvel) Nesbit of New Albany, MS Paulette McKinney of Conway, AR; Mary Partlow of Tupelo, MS; Sharon Kilgore of Pontotoc, MS, Debra (James) Tuggers of Tupelo, MS; Early (Gwen) McKinney of Belden, MS; Willie (Roberta) McKinney of Memphis, TN; Nelson McKinney of Yazoo City, MS; Lance (Brenda) McKinney of Collierville, TN; Robert (Sharon) McKinney of Atlanta, GA; Tommy Ware of Tupelo, MS, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Along with his parents, Standley was preceded in death by his beloved brothers James "Monkey Joe" McKinney, Toy Lee McKinney, and Charles "Bud" McKinney, and his beautiful sister Gennie "Puddin" McKinney-Bradley. Visitation walk through will be Friday, December 10, 2021, from 4 PM - 6 PM at Payton Mortuary. Face masks are required. Funeral service for family only will be Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Mt. Pleasant Chesterville MB Church in Belden, MS. Face masks are required. Public viewing available one hour before service. Interment will be Monday, December 13, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock, AR. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
