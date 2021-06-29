William McKinney, 38, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on 5-6 pm Thursday

