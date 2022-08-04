Willie Joe McKinney "Bay Bay" was born on March 24, 1958, in Lee County to the union of A.C. McKinney and Edna Earl Richardson, and reared by his late stepmother, Shirley Mae McKinney. He graduated from Pontotoc High School and entered the workforce immediately upon graduation. He enjoyed and had a love for football, as well as old school cars and trucks. He was known for his delicious fried catfish. Willie worked at Mid-South Packers, Daily Journal, Southern Quality Meats, and for 24 years at Southern Motion. He joined Rising Star M.B. Church at an early age. He later joined College Hill C.M.E. Church, where he served on the board of trustees, adult choir, and male chorus. He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Mckinney; grandparents Cara and Alice McKinney; and brother John Thomas McKinney. He was survived by his wife of 38 years, Jackie Pegues McKinney and to this union, they had two children, Trinity McKinney Ellington of Killeen, TX, and Theus McKinney of Pontotoc, MS. He leaves: one grandson, Chancellor Ellington, who was his heart; former son-in-law, Cedric Ellington; father, A.C. McKinney; three sisters, Rena Harden (Leonard), Chervy Lesure, and Jacqueline Spates (Randy); mother and father-in-law, Lois and Jessie Duff of Pontotoc, MS; four aunts, Shirley Johnson (Charlie) of GA, Billie Ezell (Charles) of Memphis, TN, and Hattie McKinney and Flora McKinney, both of Toledo, OH; six sisters-in-law, Shirley McKinney of Pontotoc, MS, Kimberly Littles (Brian) and Karen Duff, both of Baton Rouge, LA, Linda Ball and Renita Graham, both of Albany, NY, and Marie Hester (Steve) of Pontotoc, MS; brother in law, Pastor Brian Littles; four very special friends, Odie Johnson, Charlie Patton, and Shane and Pasley Moorman; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other friends. Visitation will be Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Funeral service will be Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 1:00 PM at College Hill CME Church in Pontotoc, MS. Viewing available one hour before service. Interment will be at College Hill CME Church Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.