Larry Junior McKinnon, 65, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at home in Corinth. Services will be on Tuesday. November 24, 2020 at Corinth National Cemetery. Burial will follow at Corinth National Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.