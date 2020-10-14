Bonnie Jean McKissick, 73, died Tuesday October 13, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo after an extended illness. Bonnie was born in Stonewall, Mississippi on March 10, 1947 to Adrian Hall and Margaret Gilbert Hall. She received her Associates Degree after attending Mississippi State University and Southwest Tennessee Community College. On January 17, 1970, she married Jerry McKissick. In her younger years while living in Louisville, she was a very active member of their Jr. Auxiliary. In 1992, Bonnie began her career at Fed Ex and in 2007 she retired as a Business Applications Analyst. She enjoyed puzzles and playing bridge. Bonnie was a very talented artist including drawing and even won some ceramic competitions. But she was best known for her cooking and baking, friends and family raved over her chicken and dumplings, potato salad, coconut cake and banana pudding. Most describe Bonnie as being meek, kind, selfless, and humble. Bonnie is survived by her husband, Jerry McKissick of Unity Community; daughter, Barbara Bennett and her husband, Greg of Unity Community; five grandchildren, Nathan Bennett, Andy Bennett, Alex Bennett, Annabella Bennett, and Matt Bennett; a bonus grandson, Daniel Brown; sister, Pat Herring; and brother, Sonny Hall. Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Barbara Hall. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service time Saturday, October 17, 2020 at W. E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services honoring Bonnie's life will be 3 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Chaplin Levi Garrison officiating. Graveside services will follow in Fellowship Cemetery. W. E. Pegeus Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Greg Bennett, Nathan Bennett, Andy Bennett, Alex Bennett, Daniel Brown, Marty Stacks, Stacy Stacks and Tracy Stacks. Memorials may be left to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at wwww.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.