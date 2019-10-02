Betty Jo Davis McKnight, 70, passed away October 1, 2019 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. She was an LPN with Graceland Nursing Home. A wife, a mother, a grandmother, and the most, beautiful friend. She lived and loved for her family! She is survived by her three sons, Barry McKnight, Steven McKnight, and Sammy McKnight(Angie); her four grandkids, Chris McKnight, Dustin McKnight, Sam Ivy, and Cassie McKnight; two sisters, Julie Crouch(Tim) and Brenda Pilkington(Dale); brother-in-law, Don Crocker; sister-in-law, Carolyn Sue Etheridge; nine nieces and nephews; twenty great nieces and nephews and nine great great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert "Mack" McKnight; parents, Felix and Leona Davis; sister, Carolyn Crocker; two brothers, Eddie and Danny Davis; one grandson, Coby Jay McKnight and one great nephew, Christopher Campopiano. Services will be Friday, October 4, 2019 at 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Sam Ivy officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Chris McKnight, Dustin McKnight, Nathan Crouch, Westin Crouch, Caleb Weaver, and Jeff Crocker. Visitation will be Thursday, October 3, 5-8PM and Friday, October 4, 1PM until service time.
