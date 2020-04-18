PITTSBORO -- Marcus Dewayne "Baby" McKnight, 45, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in TUPELO. Services will be on Tues. 21 April 2020= 1 PM at St Paul Cemetery Ecru, MS. Visitation will be on viewing 12 - 1 PM at St Paul Cemetery- Ecru, MS go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.

