Pastor Joseph Franklin McKnight was born January 4th, 1956 to the late Rev. Richard Franklin McKnight and Flora Hicks McKnight. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jim McKnight. He is survived by his loving wife Roxann Prater McKnight, his brothers Robert, Richard, Ron and Steve McKnight and his sister Glenda Batson. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and other family members. Being raised in a Pastor's home, Bro. McKnight understood the call of self-less service for the Kingdom. When he was only 6 years old, he was baptized and received the Holy Ghost dedicating his life to the work of the Lord. He grew up in the Nashville, TN, area, graduated from high school and later continued his education in Theology and Psychology. At the age of 16, he accepted his call to ministry on Easter Sunday, April 2, 1972. Although he co-owned a business with his brother and became a Licensed Contractor, his true heartbeat was ministry. Pastor McKnight married his wife, Roxann Prater McKnight, June 10, 1977. He was Ordained as a Licensed Minister with the Assemblies of the Lord Jesus Christ in September 1988. Together, Bro. and Sis. McKnight have served their community, family and church family with commitment, passion, and purpose. Throughout his ministry Bro. McKnight served as Pastor at Milledgeville Pentecostal Church, Youth President of the Tennessee District ALJC, and Youth Pastor for The Pentecostal Church of Blue Mountain before becoming Pastor of The Pentecostal Church of Blue Mountain where he served for 27 years. He served on the Board for Iron Hill Christian Academy, as chairman of the board of Blue Mountain Children's Home, New Beginnings International Children's & Family Services Board, Section 1 Presbyter of the Mississippi District ALJC, as the Assistant Superintendent of the Mississippi District ALJC, along with directing worship, preaching, teaching and counseling nationwide. He served as Pastor of The Pentecostal Church of Blue Mountain and Superintendent of the Mississippi District ALJC until his death. Pastor McKnight's passion for ministry was evidenced in his genuine love for souls. His compassion has touched the lives of countless families and individuals. He launched a local Christian Intervention Program, offering support, recovery, and rehabilitation to those in need while sharing the love of Jesus and salvation through Him alone. He was a Nationally Certified Facilitator for Crossroads Curriculum. He launched a local ReConnect Program promoting "Effective Paths for Behavior Change". He served on panels for City planning and activities. He pastored his congregation with love, encouraging guidance with the heart of a true shepherd. His vision was for The Pentecostal Church of Blue Mountain to be as a 'city set on a hill'; a sanctuary where the hurting and the weary find solace. Daily living out his motto, "Reaching Upward To God And Outward To Man", Pastor McKnight maintained his fervor for the gospel and his commitment to connecting the called according to His purpose until the afternoon of February 27th, 2021 when he was called to his eternal home with the Lord Jesus Christ. The Memorial Service will be will be Wednesday March 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Pentecostal Church in Blue Mountain with visitation one hour prior to the Service. In Lieu of Flowers the family is requesting donations in honor of Rev. McKnight to: The Pentecostal Church P.O. Box 35 Blue Mountain, MS 38610 Condolences for the McKnight family may be sent www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.