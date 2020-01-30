Jennifer Britton Morgan McLain, 50, after battling cancer for 3 years passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She left this world for her eternal home surrounded by family at her residence in Booneville. She was born in Starkville on August 26, 1969, to Jerry W. Morgan and Nora Youngblood Morgan. She enjoyed spending time with of her grandkids and rescuing animals. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Jackie Spencer officiating. Visitation will be Friday night from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Carey McLain; her sons, Matthew McLain (Adrianna), Andrew McLain, and Austin McLain (Mallory), all of Booneville; daughters, Morgan Jones and Katie Morgan (Jason), all of Booneville; one brother, Jarrett Morgan (Heather) of Memphis; two sisters, Emily Hueckel (Brian) and Jill Pilgrim (Mark), all of Booneville; grandchildren, Ben Jones, Aubrey Grace Hatfield, Memphis Evans, Nora Jones, Jaxx Jones, Ali Sudduth, and Ava Sudduth. She is preceded in death by her parents; a cousin, Wayne Youngblood; her best friend, Carrie Dawn Eaton; and Carrie's son, who was special to her, Jake Garvin. Pallbearers will be Matthew McLain, Andrew McLain, Austin McLain, Jarrett Morgan, Charlie Morgan, and Jason Morgan. Honorary pallbearers will be Ben Jones, Don Youngblood, Rick Youngblood, and Wes Youngblood. Memorials may be made to Salvation Army at 527 Carnation St. Tupelo, MS 38804 or to the Humane Society at 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38801. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
