Terry Nell McLarty passed from this life to life eternal on September 09, 2022 from North Mississippi Medical center in Tupelo at the age of 62. Terry was born in tupelo on December 25, 1959 to the late James D. and Martha Nell McLarty. Terry enjoyed life to the fullest. She lived most of her adult life in Fulton, MS. She worked in the furniture industry as a seamstress. She loved being outdoors playing softball and riding horses. In her leisure time she enjoyed watch TV, especially the criminal and law enforcement shows, such as Criminal Minds and Law and order. Her family and Teddy Bears were the love of her life. She enjoyed visits from and loved her Home Care nurse, Trish and her PCA, Ashley who helped her sister take great care of her. Terry will be remembered at a private family service at a later date. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Terry is survived by her son Brandon Marshall of Pontotoc; two granddaughters and one grandson; her sister Tammy Denham of Fulton; niece, Kristian Bennett of Fulton; nephew Chris Johnson of Fulton, and one great niece and one great nephew. Terry is preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.