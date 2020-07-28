Bennie Sue McLaughlin, age 83, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was born March 21, 1936 to James Sanford and Thelma Waits Graham. Bennie Sue was a member of the Sand Springs Methodist Church and a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM, on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Shady Grove Cemetery with Rev. Roger Reeder officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her three sons, Marty McLaughlin, Barry McLaughlin (Karen) and Shane McLaughlin (Nicole); six grandchildren, Melissa Harrison (Jason), Lynn McLaughlin (Stormy), Penny Logan (Will), Miranda Schoggen (Phil), Lauren Ann Cobb (Seth) and Ethan McLaughlin; and six great-grandchildren, Kellen Harrison, Erin Harrison, John Thomas McLaughlin, Kara Morrison, Kallie Logan and Warren Cobb. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bazel Quay McLaughlin and her sisters and brothers. Pallbearers will be Lynn McLaughlin, Will Logan, Seth Cobb, Phil Schoggen, Jason Harrison and Kellen Harrison. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com

