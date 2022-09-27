"Billy Mac" Bill McLaughlin of Houston, Texas departed this life on September 25, 2022. He was born in Houston, Mississippi on April 9,1934 to Ruth Hunter and John Henry McLaughlin. They moved to Calhoun County in 1936 where Bill remained until 1952 when he was off to see the world. Bill worked for the Layne Companies for about 40 years drilling and installing water systems for townships in the Midwest states, Canada and Porta Rica. He is survived by one son and two daughters: Patrick John McLaughlin of Corpus Christi, Texas, Debra Downs of Pass Christian, Texas, and Rhonda Lambert of Wheatland, Wyoming. He is also survived by one sister, Mary Louise Peters of Houston, Texas, eight grandkids and fifteen great grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry and Ruth Hunter McLaughlin; three sisters, Lucille McLaughlin, Ruby Bergeron and Rose Bryant and one grandson, Jasper McLaughlin. Bill was a simple man with a big heart and an unbelievable sense of humor. He was loved by all and will be missed by many. Visitation for Bill will be on Friday, September 30th at 11:00 am and his funeral service will be at 12:00 noon at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. Burial services to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Vardaman, Mississippi. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
