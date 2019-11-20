Pam McLaughlin, 65, died at NMMC, Hospice Wing, in Tupelo Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She was born March 23, 1954 to Tony and Elaine McLaughlin in Shelby county, TN. She was a member of Martin Baptist Church. She was a 1973 graduate of North Pontotoc High School. Pam worked with her sister, Caroline Williams, at Cool Creek Kennels as a groomer. She enjoyed each dog she groomed. Animals were a big part of her life. Service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, November 22, 2019 at Martin Baptist Church with Bro. Jimmy Russell, Bro. Andy Russell and Andy Dillard officiating. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Marshall of forty six years; one daughter, Mindy Willard (Brian) of New Albany: one godson, Andy Dillard (Brooke) of New Albany; four grandchildren, Brandon Willard, McKinley Dillard, Mary Claire Dillard and McClaine Dillard; one sister, Caroline Williams (Curtis); one nephew, Tony Baker (Connie) ; one niece, Julie Williams. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tony and Elaine McLaughlin and her grandparents, Milton and Virgie Cox. Pallbearers will be, Billy Dixon, Billy Wooten, Brandon Willard, Tony Baker, Alex Chambers and Caleb Willard. Visitation will be Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Martin Baptist Church from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and also Friday from 10:00am until service time. For guest registry and online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.