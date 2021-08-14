Sue Frances McLaughlin, age 89, of Pontotoc, MS., passed away, August 12, 2021, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, TN. Sue was born April 2, 1932, in Pontotoc, MS, to the late Clifford Ted Swords and Annie O'Dean Mask. Those left to cherish her memory are, two sons, Marshall (Martha) McLaughlin of New Albany, MS, and Karol (Freda) McLaughlin of Pontotoc, MS; two daughters, Deborah (Chet) Zuchowski of Redford, MI, and Rita (Chris) Mayberry of Franklin, TN; five brothers, Derryle Lawrence Swords, Charles Henry Swords, Harry Lynn Swords, Dannie Murriel Swords, and Herbert Lynn Swords, all of Pontotoc County, MS; four sisters, Doris D. Huey, Mary Alice McCullough, Rosie Nell Bramlitt, and Sherrie Lane Snider, all of Pontotoc County, MS; twelve grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by, husband, Travis Lenoy McLaughlin; daughter, Charlotte McLaughlin; and daughter-in-law, Pam McLaughlin. Visitation with the family will be Saturday, August 14, 2021, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., at Horton Memorial Baptist Church in Pontotoc, MS.; and will resume on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Funeral services will be Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Horton Memorial Baptist Church, with Bro. J.W. Owen and Bro. Troy Montgomery officiating. Interment will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery in Pontotoc, MS.
