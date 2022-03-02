"And we wept that one so lovely should have a life so brief" Harper Kay Prentiss McLean, 15 months, was taken into heaven on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Funeral Services cherishing the life of Harper will be at 1 PM Thursday, March 3 at Grace Pointe Church with Bro. Mark Bowers officiating. Burial will follow in Wallerville Cemetery in Union County. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Harper was born November 2, 2020 in New Albany, and is the daughter of Hunter and Selena Daniel McLean. Her life was full of love, laughter, curiosity and learning. She was a bundle of energy who enjoyed the outdoors, eating Cheetos, playing with her brothers and sisters and never departing from her favorite blanket. Harper lived every minute of her brief time with us to the fullest. Her laughing eyes, contagious smile and sweet, sweet spirit will never be forgotten. Visitation will be Thursday, March 3 from 12 Noon to 1 PM at Grace Pointe Church In addition to her parents, memories will continue to be shared by a sister, Paisley Daniel, three brothers, Harlow and Harbor McLean and Acyson Daniel, grandparents, Richard & Mary Putt of Saltillo, John D. McLean of Ripley, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and a special turtle, "Franklin". The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share words of comfort with the McLean family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
