Matthew Ryan McLellan 42, of Jackson, MS, formerly of Blue Mountain, died February 5, 2021. Matt was born on January 18, 1975. He was preceded in death by his father Henry McLellan, Jr. Matt enjoyed nature, animals, and music. He is survived by his mother: Sue Dye of Corinth, MS; his sister: Tara McLellan Maftei of Blue Mountain. No Funeral Service will be held.

