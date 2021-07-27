Ronald "Ronnie" McLelland, 60, resident of Oxford, passed away unexpectedly at his home of natural causes. A Service of Remembrance honoring the life of Ronnie will be at 5PM Thursday, July 29,2021 at Wellington Place, 157 Stricklin Lake Dr. in Oxford. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Born August 17, 1960 in Camden, Arkansas, Ronnie was the son of the late Red and Leona Crews McLelland. He was a graduate of the Fairview Public School System in Camden, Arkansas and was recently employed as a carpenter with Pine Bluff Investments. A Christian, Ronnie was known to quote scripture daily to those he crossed paths with. Known as the "snake man", he was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying coon hunting, mud riding, camping and most of all, fishing with his grandchildren. A family man, he will be remembered as a loving and loyal friend and "Papaw". He is survived by two daughters, Holly Ann McLelland of Little Rock, Arkansas and Amy Tallman (Larry Tate) of Oxford, two sisters, Diane Treadway and Pat Orr, two brothers, Terry Holbrooks and Randy McLelland, four grandchildren, one great grandchild, his best friends, Margaret Crumpler and Will Ashley. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Sherry Holbrooks, one brother, Gary McLelland and a best friend, Mark Clay. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the McLelland family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com.
