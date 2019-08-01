Sandra Louise Anderson McLemore, 73, of Aberdeen, Mississippi passed away on August 1, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. Sandra was born on September 10, 1945 in West Point, Mississippi. She retired from Blazon Flexible Flyer where she was a Print Shop Supervisor. She was a member of Hamilton United Methodist Church in Hamilton, Mississippi. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert T. (Bob) Anderson, Sr. and Mattie Catherine Hill Anderson and by her brother, Robert T. (Bobby) Anderson, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Billy Wayne McLemore; son Billy Dale McLemore of Starkville, MS; grandchildren, Katie McLemore of Dallas, TX and Jacob McLemore of Starkville, MS; sister Barbara Ann Mitchell (Edwin) of Sturgis, MS; sister-in-law Pat Anderson of Perkinston, MS and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 1:30 to 2:30 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Aberdeen, MS with the service immediately following. Bro. Roger McGrew will conduct the service. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens in Aberdeen, MS. Memorials may be made to Hamilton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 309, 40027 Hamilton Road, Hamilton, MS 39746. You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
