Helen McMellon, 95, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, at The Meadows in Fulton. She was born July 23, 1924 to the late Alexander Nathaniel Bigger and the late Mary Ann Mitchem Bigger. Helen was a member of the Bean's Ferry Church of Christ and later Southern Hills Church of Christ. For over twenty years, Helen's hobby was researching her family genealogy. She traced her ancestors back to the American Revolutionary War and was proud to become a member of the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Helen enjoyed sewing and was owner and operator of McMellon Fabric Shop in Fulton for many years. Services will be at 5:30 pm on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Minister Matt Thigpen and Steve Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her son, Ronald Wayne (Cherry ) McMellon of Gastonia, NC, daughter, Gloria Hogue and husband Kenneth of Fulton; grandchildren, Brad Hogue and wife Beth of Clearwater, FL, Darian Stephens and husband John of Fulton, Phil McMellon and wife Jada of Smithville, Heather Freeland and husband Brad of Red Bay, AL; 6 great grandchildren; two special cousins, Martha Mitchem Baker, and Faye Bumgardner; two nieces, Susie Reedy, and Sandy Mishoe; two nephews, Michael and Bob Bigger; special friend and caregiver, Judy Mitchell. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Coy McMellon, 2 sisters and 3 brothers. Pallbearers will be Kenneth Hogue, Phil McMellon, Dalton McMellon, Landon McMellon, Dwight Rikard, and John Stephens. Honorary pallbearers will be Brad Hogue, Brad Freeland, and Richard McMillen. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
