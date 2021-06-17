Gloria Jean McMichael, 81, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born October 31, 1939 to the late Benjamin Nichoals Rush and the late Alva Azalea Brill Rush. She was a member of LDS Church in Tupelo. She was a extraordinary woman, great mother, quintessential grandmother and someone you would want to know and she will be missed by many. Services will be at 1:00 pm on Friday June 18, 2021 at the LDS Church in Tupelo with Enden Nelson, and Garett Schoenfeld officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on Friday June 18 at the LDS Church in Tupelo. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband; Raymond Joseph McMichael, Sr. of Fulton, son; Ryan M. (Natasha) McMichael of Fulton, daughter; Carole Lorraine (Gordon) Turner of Fulton, son; Raymond Joseph (Jeanne) McMichael, Jr. of Salt Lake City, UT, daughter; Karen Lynn Bird of MD, 19 grandchildren, 55 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; Benjamin and Alva Azalea Rush, daughter; Debra Jean McMichael, and a sister; Carole McLean. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
