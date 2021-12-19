Betty Joyce Kelton McMickin, 77, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born March 5, 1944 to the late William Thomas Kelton and the late Oda Johnson Kelton. She loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed gardening and cooking. Services will be 2:00 pm on Tuesday December 21, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Joe Thorn and Bro. Marshall Green officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 on Monday December 20, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Old Mount Carmel Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangments. Survivors include her daughter, Hope (Tony) Parker of Fulton; granddaughter, Lakin (Brent) Reed of Tupelo; great-grandson, Gatlin Reed; brothers: Murl (Azalee) Kelton and Paul Kelton; sisters: Judy Boyd and Martha (Joe) Ball. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rickey Dale McMickin; daughter, Joy McMickin; brothers: Troy Kelton and Delton Kelton Pallbearers are Brent Reed, Tony Parker, Matthew Ball, Adam Ball, Steven Patterson, Steven Young Condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.