Alice Bonds Agnew McMillan, 89, was born on November 23, 1930 to Myrtle and Charles Agnew. She was the baby of 3 daughters and was raised on a farm in Guntown, Miss. Her mother an incredible seamstress, made her the most beautiful clothes and her father a farmer, taught her how to work diligently. She married her beloved husband, Bob, when she was 18, and spent the best years of her life by his side. Together, they had a family with 4 precious children that never allowed any day to be boring or quiet. Her most favorite roles in life were being wife, momma to her children, and grandmommie to her grandchildren. Alice co-owned McMillan Funeral Home with her beloved Bob. They worked together for many years and took great pride in serving members of their community through their business. They would both say how it was a blessing to be there with other's loved ones as they transitioned from earth to Heaven. Alice was very active in her community. She was a member of the Booneville Women's Club as well as a faithful member of Booneville First United Methodist Church. Her hobbies included being with her family and cooking for them. She loved to ride horses and spent most of her free time at Walking horse shows with family or traveling in her RV. She also enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and lit up with every new great-grandchild she held. Alice was greeted joyfully by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at Heaven's Gates on November 19, 2020. She imparted wisdom into the lives of anyone who asked and even to those who did not. A very strong woman, she understood that the deepest, truest demonstration of love was to offer guidance, support, and loyalty to those whom she loved. Her words of wisdom and kindness will forever be in our hearts and minds. She will forever be cherished and revered as the matriarch of our family. Funeral services will be at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at McMillan Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bobby Hankins and Bro. Tim Sisk officiating. Burial will be in the Booneville Cemetery.Visitation will be from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the funeral home. She is survived by three sons; James "Jimmy" McMillan (Darlene), Dr. Bill McMillan (Denise) and Charles "Dick" McMillan (Vicki); one daughter, Marie McMillan Beasley; three grandchildren, Brandon McMillan (Bonnie), Ginger Buchanan (Andy) and Shelbi McMillan; seven great grandchildren, Lyza McMillan, Landyn McMillan, Lucy McMillan, Georgia Buchanan, Brighton Buchanan, Jane Hudson Buchanan and Maren Buchanan; a host of nieces and nephews and a special caregiver, Shelia Burcham. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Myrtle Foote Agnew; her husband, R.C. "Bobby" McMillan; and two sisters, Jane Reed and Panny Goodson. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Booneville First United Methodist Church, 400 West Church Street Booneville, MS 38829. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
