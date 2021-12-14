Cayson Ryver McMillen was born sleeping on 12/4/21 at 11:19 am at UAMS in Little Rock, AR. Ryver is the cherished son of Crystal and Kristie McMillen and brother to Bradyn Denton. Ryver is survived by his parents, Crystal and Kristie McMillen, brother, Bradyn Denton, and grandparents, Bro. Jimmy McMillen, Tina Pate, and Jim Cayson. Ryver is preceded in death by his grandmothers, Peggy McMillen and Connie Hopkins Cayson. A private memorial will be held at a later date. An angel in the book of life wrote down our baby's birth, then whispered as she shut the book... "Too beautiful for Earth." Online guestbook: www.smithfamilycares.com
