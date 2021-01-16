Charles McMillen, 81, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS from complications of Covid. He was born January 26, 1939 to C.G. "Red" McMillen and Marion Hardy McMillen. He was a member of Midway Baptist Church. He was an avid gardner, specializing in tomatoes. Charles was a retired farmer, raising cotton, soybeans, corn, hogs, and cattle. A graveside service will be held Monday, January 18, 2021 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery at 2PM with Bro. Danny Prater officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Charles is survived by his daughter, Judy Fooshee(J.R. Kirkpatrick); his son, Rodney McMillen(Brenda); two brothers, Bobby McMillen(Lanelle) and Edwin McMillen; four grandsons, Justin Fooshee(Valarie), Jacob Fooshee, Zack McMillen, and Evan McMillen(Chantelle), six great-grandchildren, Abbey, Chayton, Einsley, Eevie, Ryder, and Corbyn, and a special friend, Glenda Faye. He was preceded in death by his wife, Polly Ann Stegall McMillen; his parents; sister, Linda Winter, and sister-in-law, Ann Russell McMillen. His grandsons will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS.
