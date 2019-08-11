David Allan McMillen, 59, resident of New Albany and United States Army Veteran, passed away Friday morning August 9, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. A Celebration of Life Service, with Military Recognition, will be Monday August 12 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 & W. Bankhead. Bro Jerry Garrison will officiate and burial will follow in Ingomar Cemetery. Born in the United States Air Force Hopital on April 12, 1960 in Deols, Indre, France, David was the son of the late Julius and Maxcine Bramlett. He was a graduate of New Albany High School and was employed as a carpenter for much of his life. A Christian, David proudly served his country in the United States Army and will be remembered for his love of music, fishing and swimming. Visitation will be today from 12 noon until 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Survivors include a daughter, Heather McMillen of New Albany, a sister, Vickie Chism of Ingomar, a niece, Bridget Hamblin of Ingomar. a step-daughter, Hailey Allen and the mother of his daughter, Penny Garrison Allen. The American Flag at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care honors David and all Veterans for their service to our country... GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with David's family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com(662) 539-7000
