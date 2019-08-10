UNION COUNTY -- David Allan McMillen, 59, RESIDENT OF NEW ALBANY, passed away Friday, August 08, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday August 12 at 2 PM at The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Visitation will be on Monday August 12 from 12 noon to 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Ingomar Cemetery.

