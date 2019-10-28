NEW ALBANY -- David Thurman McMillen, 66, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday 10/29/2019 6pm at United Funeral Service. Visitation will be on Tuesday 10/29/2019 5pm-6pm at United.

